Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $60.53 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Ergo has a market cap of $60.53 million and $338,115.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,147.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.92 or 0.00540189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00105040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00251726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00079171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,648,988 coins and its circulating supply is 77,649,324 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

