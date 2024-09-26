iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.33

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.33 and last traded at $156.07, with a volume of 372737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.58.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

