Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.09

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.09 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 1018198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 423,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

