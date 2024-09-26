Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 10.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 44,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 97,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

