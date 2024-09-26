Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.04

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 31025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

