Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.99

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.99 and last traded at C$31.94, with a volume of 21339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.11.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

