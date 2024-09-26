Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.65

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 22399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 332.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,100.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

