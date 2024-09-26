iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 829,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 347,865 shares.The stock last traded at $92.28 and had previously closed at $92.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

