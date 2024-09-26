Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$26.79, with a volume of 209135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.17.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.2310606 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.