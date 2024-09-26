VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.42

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 659860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

