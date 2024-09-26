iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $314.29

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $314.29 and last traded at $314.14, with a volume of 609875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $59,508,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,401,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $298,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.