ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $65.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00105040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

