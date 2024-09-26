aelf (ELF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.28 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $297.68 million and $15.28 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,239,738 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

