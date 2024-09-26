Astar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.27 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Astar has a market capitalization of $513.58 million and $26.27 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,224,323,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,196,316,209 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

