Compound Market Capitalization Tops $432.80 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $49.28 or 0.00075638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $432.80 million and $26.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,783,199 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,783,193.87928768 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.67247782 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 524 active market(s) with $26,149,003.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

