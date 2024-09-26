Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Declines By 62.5%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 4,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

