Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Grows By 223.3%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,200 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the August 31st total of 1,105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Roche Stock Up 0.8 %

RHHBY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 941,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $42.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Roche by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Roche by 86.6% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Roche by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

