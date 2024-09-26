Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Down 3.5%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 242,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 492,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Equities analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.83%.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

