Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Expands By 415.0%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 415.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Playtech stock remained flat at $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

