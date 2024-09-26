Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Expands By 415.0%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 415.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.0 days.
Playtech Price Performance
Playtech stock remained flat at $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.
About Playtech
