Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
Raffles Medical Group stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Raffles Medical Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
About Raffles Medical Group
