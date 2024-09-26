Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

Raffles Medical Group stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Raffles Medical Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services.

