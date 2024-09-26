Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.15

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 152500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 21.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

