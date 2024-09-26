Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in September

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

