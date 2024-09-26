Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,771,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,710 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

