Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.14

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSEGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 7608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $605.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

