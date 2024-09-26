PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 1,180.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWRHF remained flat at C$6.44 during trading on Thursday. PWR has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.44.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

