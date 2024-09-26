Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.77

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.77 and last traded at $124.68, with a volume of 141472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.