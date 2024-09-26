Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 265.3% in September

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, an increase of 265.3% from the August 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 546,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,348. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

