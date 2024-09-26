Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RMYHY remained flat at $6.89 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.