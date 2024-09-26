Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Expands By 210.5%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROHM Trading Up 3.4 %

ROHM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,648. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. ROHM has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $20.33.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ROHM will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.