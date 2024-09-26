QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 1,654.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $0.21 on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,654. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

