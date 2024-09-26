AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,182,525 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $339,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

