Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires Shares of 132,380 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 185,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 49,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 759,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Trading Down 1.8 %

Comcast stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

