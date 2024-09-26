Dundas Partners LLP Has $399,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,424,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

