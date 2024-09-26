Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.45. 2,264,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,930,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

