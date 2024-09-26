Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 2,628,225 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628,225 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.12% of News worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in News by 125.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About News



News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

