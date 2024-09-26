Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,644,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

