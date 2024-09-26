Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $625,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

