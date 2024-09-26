Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $59.97 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,973,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,131.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,157.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,914.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,700.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.31.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

