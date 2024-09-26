Earnest Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 334,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,526,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 794.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 175,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE VMI opened at $285.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $307.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

