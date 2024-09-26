Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $526.68

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $526.68 and last traded at $526.39, with a volume of 1887280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.51.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

