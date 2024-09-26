First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FCAL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of 132.05 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.