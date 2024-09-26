First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
FCAL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of 132.05 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.