First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FDTS traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.
About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
