First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FPA)

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2028 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

FPA traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

