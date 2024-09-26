First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

FTAG traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

