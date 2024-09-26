First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
FTAG traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.
