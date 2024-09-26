Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $248.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00044731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

