Navcoin One Day Volume Hits $4,440.64 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,440.64 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00075638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,051.06 or 0.39987825 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.