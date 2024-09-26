Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $114.06 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,662,798,305 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,462,078,748.235619. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02445682 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

