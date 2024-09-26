Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,470,687 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

