DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Fiserv stock opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

