DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

